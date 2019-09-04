Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

This is a contrast between Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -1.55 0.00

Demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biofrontera AG and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 79.4% respectively. About 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.