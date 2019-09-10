Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.74 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biofrontera AG and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biofrontera AG and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,373.30% and its average price target is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 4 of the 6 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.