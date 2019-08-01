Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biofrontera AG and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Biofrontera AG and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. About 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has 25.68% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.