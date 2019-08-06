Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Since Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 27.85 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biofrontera AG and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 68.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Biofrontera AG was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.