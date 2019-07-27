Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

As Biotechnology companies, Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.71 N/A 1.40 91.79

Demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Biofrontera AG and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $163.33, with potential upside of 42.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 9 of the 9 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.