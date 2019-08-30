Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biofrontera AG and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 16.8% respectively. Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.