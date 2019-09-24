Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparison side by side

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biofrontera AG and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.