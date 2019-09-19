Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 55.23 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biofrontera AG and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biofrontera AG and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Biofrontera AG and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 124.97% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 42.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.