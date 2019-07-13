Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Contrasting side by side

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biofrontera AG and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Biofrontera AG and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 9.92% and its consensus target price is $3.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biofrontera AG and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.04% and 52.1%. Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 4 of the 7 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.