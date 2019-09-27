Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biofrontera AG and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 71,748,251.75% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 3,018,316,831.68% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 11.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has stronger performance than Genmab A/S

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.