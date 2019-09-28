Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

Both Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biofrontera AG and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Biofrontera AG and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 72,253,521.13% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 153,234,750.46% -121.2% -71.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Biofrontera AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.