Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

Both Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.20 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 23.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. About 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Biofrontera AG was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 4 of the 6 factors Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.