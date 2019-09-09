Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Stock Value Declined While Cadence Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.05 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Palestra Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $39.74 Million as Valuation Declined

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 209,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 529,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 319,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 289,266 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10 million shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $160.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,212 shares to 1,949 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 6,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,098 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).