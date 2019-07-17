Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Stake Lifted by Pura Vida Investments Llc; Mednax (MD) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Lowered Holding as Shares Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 77,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 622,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 2.88 million shares traded or 171.64% up from the average. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 711,718 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $67.88M for 7.51 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $211.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Walker & Dunlop Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details – GuruFocus.com” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mednax: Solid Business With Questionable Capital Allocation Priorities – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MEDNAX launches private $200M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Focus on 4 Liquid Picks on the Top Rung for Robust Returns – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioDelivery Announces Expanded Preferred Insurance Coverage For BELBUCA® – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioDelivery Sciences: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences up 2% after hours on Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 32,392 shares to 4,778 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,204 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $36,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 12,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Clarivest Asset Management Limited owns 485,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Foresite Ii Limited Liability accumulated 717,133 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 169,260 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 200 shares. Grandeur Peak owns 158,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Alpine Glob Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 31,417 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Moreover, Knott David M has 0.85% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 400,500 shares. Ellington Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 12,500 shares. State Street Corporation reported 82,266 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 863,584 shares.