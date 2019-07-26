Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Position; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $14.43 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 370,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.62 million, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 9.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 69.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 296,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,578 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 429,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 409,066 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioDelivery Sciences; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20,000 shares to 191,298 shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,340 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources reported 31.10 million shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 9,190 shares. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & owns 18,723 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hollencrest invested in 0.05% or 9,648 shares. E&G Advisors LP has 1.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 62,772 shares. Personal Cap reported 1.26 million shares. Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 2.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Charter Tru stated it has 35,768 shares. Diker Ltd reported 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 238,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 78,164 shares. Grisanti Limited reported 145,923 shares. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 21,014 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 1,823 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 38,154 shares to 22,617 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 154,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,503 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).

