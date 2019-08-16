Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $412,135 as Stock Price Declined; As Wex (WEX) Market Value Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $7.27 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 82,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 799,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 881,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.395. About 101,098 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.7. About 26,799 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap holds 100,623 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested in 0% or 726,578 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 539,966 shares. Stephens Ar owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 4,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.01% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Moreover, Cortina Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.43% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Blair William Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 857,595 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Com has 144,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Vanguard Grp owns 2.60M shares. Broadfin Capital Limited Liability has 4.79% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 4.38 million shares. Pnc Svcs Group invested in 45,000 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences Reacquires ONSOLIS® from Collegium Pharmaceutical – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Announces Further Improved Insurance Coverage for BELBUCA® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences: Updates To Thesis, BELBUCA Growth Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going On With Adial Pharmaceuticals? – Benzinga” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Hires New Managing Director in Latin America – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WEX reports top-line growth of 19% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,262 are owned by Logan Cap Mgmt. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Lpl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Whittier reported 3,070 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 2,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 35,468 shares. 75,112 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.02% or 240,167 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stephens Ar owns 11,544 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 10,710 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Frontier Management Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 976,075 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 11,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 143,327 are owned by Bain Cap Public Equity Mngmt Lc.