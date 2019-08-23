Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Holder Pura Vida Investments Upped Its Position by $387,780 as Valuation Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Upped Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $1.39 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 20,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 693,478 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92M, up from 673,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 1.12M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 77,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 700,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 622,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 195,367 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS)/Sprint (S) Deal Take – Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sprint Nextel Corporation (NYSE:S), (TMUS) – Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile working to resolve call outage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 97,589 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $236.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Frontline Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 106,520 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com owns 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,553 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fjarde Ap reported 116,884 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 59,828 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 62,812 shares. Channing Mngmt Limited Liability has 98,226 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 94,440 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 45,458 shares to 165,613 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,812 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested in 0% or 185,111 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 259,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability accumulated 25,698 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 0.02% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) or 13,250 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 384,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 54,507 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 485,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eam Invsts Lc holds 863,584 shares. D E Shaw And owns 1.37 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Geode Capital Lc has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences Reports Strong Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioDelivery Sciences – Investment In Ending The Opioid Epidemic – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioDelivery Announces Expanded Preferred Insurance Coverage For BELBUCA® – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences up 2% after hours on Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.