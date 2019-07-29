Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Has Upped Its Position by $25.10 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 82,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 799,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 881,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.645. About 124,936 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.51. About 229,256 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “All You Need to Know About BioDelivery (BDSI) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioDelivery Sciences: Updates To Thesis, BELBUCA Growth Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences: The Ultimate GARP Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences Named to the Russell 3000® Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 0.67% or 11,253 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 16,652 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 54,507 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% stake. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 16,388 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 2.60M shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Art Ltd Llc holds 35,378 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 195,264 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 863,584 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James & stated it has 46,211 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 1,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 148,009 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $36,800 activity.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes the Sale of Its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With Amazon coming, JBG Smith proposes 1,000-unit RiverHouse expansion – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $58.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.