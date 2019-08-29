Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Stake Has Boosted by Venbio Select Advisor Llc; As Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Its Position

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.26M market cap company. It closed at $4.27 lastly. It is down 40.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 235,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 93,538 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 329,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 702,035 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Traffic Rose 3.5%; 19/04/2018 – FAA Orders Engine Inspections After Fatal Southwest Engine Failure — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 27/04/2018 – PASSENGER SUES SOUTHWEST AIRLINES OVER LAST WEEK’S FATAL ENGINE EXPLOSION -BLOOMBERG; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 100,623 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc accumulated 1,883 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 16,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 384,000 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Com. 13,250 were reported by Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 142,533 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Earnest Ptnrs owns 2,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 259,400 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 195,264 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares to 840,000 shares, valued at $104.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Allwrld Ex Us (VEU) by 35,436 shares to 121,985 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 4,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

