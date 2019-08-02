Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Raised Its Stake; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Increased Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 14.50 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 984,064 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 275,179 shares to 627,021 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 37,300 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 82,266 shares. Foresite Cap Ii Ltd Liability Com holds 1.72% or 717,133 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.10 million shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) or 56,674 shares. Group Inc Incorporated One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Raymond James & has 46,211 shares. 16,388 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 195,264 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.30 million shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 1.12% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 863,584 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Broadfin Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.38 million shares or 4.79% of its portfolio. The California-based Avoro Cap Advisors Ltd Co has invested 1.7% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,784 shares to 212,413 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,048 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C (Google C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dynamic Mngmt Ltd reported 1.28% stake. Roanoke Asset Corp Ny holds 53,320 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 0.26% or 101,700 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 706,697 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,661 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 4,264 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 4.29M shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 58,091 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Llc Ca holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,814 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 62,801 shares. Personal Cap Corp has 36,351 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy has 10,900 shares.

