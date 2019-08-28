Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Cut Its Position; Capital Investment Counsel Upped Fedex (FDX) Position by $2.74 Million; Stock Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 1.73M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 559,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 245,623 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc Class A by 48,640 shares to 222,586 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 25,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Developmen.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 56,674 shares. Tower (Trc) reported 11,906 shares stake. 1.46 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 195,264 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Nordea Management has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 159,500 shares. Art Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Alpine Global Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 122,011 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 1.10 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 54,507 shares. 1492 Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.59% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 799,361 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 724,445 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Co holds 12,457 shares. Harvest Cap holds 0.08% or 1,420 shares. Company Savings Bank owns 20,315 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Ltd holds 0.54% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 3,271 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 40,121 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 10,743 shares. Covey Cap Advsr stated it has 6,117 shares. 950 are owned by Ckw Financial Grp. Gfs Ltd invested in 10,480 shares. New York-based Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Shell Asset Management accumulated 14,611 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 197,345 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.97% or 65,020 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.