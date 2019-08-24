BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$7.4 is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 72.90%. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 702.16%. Based on the results shown earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.