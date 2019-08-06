BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.61 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 96.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.