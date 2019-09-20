BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

We are comparing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.14 N/A -0.61 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 640 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 70.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 73.4%. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.