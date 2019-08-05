BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.61 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 96.29% upside potential and an average target price of $7.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.