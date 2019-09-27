BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is a contrast between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.72 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,553,692,632.71% -118.3% -34.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,101,694.92% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 27.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.