BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Oragenics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. Oragenics Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Oragenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 72.90% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with average target price of $7.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.