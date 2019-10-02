BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is a contrast between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.67 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,545,149,754.14% -118.3% -34.9% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 971,305,402.13% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 51.3%. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.