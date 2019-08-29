BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.70 N/A -0.61 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, and a 72.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.