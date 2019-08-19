BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

We are comparing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Moleculin Biotech Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 70.11% upside potential and an average target price of $7.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.