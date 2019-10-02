BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.40 14.24M -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,545,149,754.14% -118.3% -34.9% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 937,212,057.39% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 40%. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.