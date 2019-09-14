BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Since BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and has 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, with potential upside of 53.85%. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 18.84% and its consensus target price is $53.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.