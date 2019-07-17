BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.30 N/A -0.61 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.68 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.37 beta means BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average price target of $7.4, and a 94.74% upside potential. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus price target and a 612.77% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 52.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.