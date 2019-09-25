BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Since BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.32 N/A -0.61 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 44.93 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 41.49% and its consensus target price is $29.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 41.5% respectively. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.