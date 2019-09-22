BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.04 N/A -0.61 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 73.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.