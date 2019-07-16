BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

We are comparing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.30 N/A -0.61 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 121.31 N/A -2.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.37 beta. BioPharmX Corporation’s 104.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, with potential upside of 94.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. About 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.