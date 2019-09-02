BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

As Biotechnology companies, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average target price of $7.4, and a 72.49% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 120.48% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 22.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.