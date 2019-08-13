BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.72 N/A -0.61 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.14 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, with potential upside of 72.09%. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 189.89% and its consensus target price is $10.9. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 50.4% respectively. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.