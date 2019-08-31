BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Contrasting side by side

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1673.29 N/A -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Zogenix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential is 72.49% at a $7.4 average price target. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average price target and a 42.89% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 0%. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.