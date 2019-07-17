BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.30 N/A -0.61 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vaxart Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.4 is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 94.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders held 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.