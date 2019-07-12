BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1059.34 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 82.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.4. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 37.59% and its consensus target price is $45.5. The data provided earlier shows that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 59.2%. Insiders owned roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.