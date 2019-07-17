BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.30 N/A -0.61 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4709.09 N/A -2.30 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.37 beta. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.74% and an $7.4 average target price. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 122.08% and its average target price is $17.5. Based on the data given earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 67.5%. Insiders owned roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.