BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 72.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.4. Competitively Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 67.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.