BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparison side by side

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,542,460,618.50% -118.3% -34.9% Radius Health Inc. 166,653,919.69% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.46 beta means BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average target price of $33, with potential upside of 26.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.