BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 6.57 N/A -0.61 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 3.31 beta which is 231.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 55.79% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with consensus price target of $7.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.3% and 27.5% respectively. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4%. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.