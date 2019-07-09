BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 6.28 N/A -0.61 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 104.59 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 74.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$7.4 is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 64.44%. Competitively the average price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, which is potential 156.21% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.