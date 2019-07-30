BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.14 N/A -0.61 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 101.09% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with consensus price target of $7.4. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 212.01%. The data provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 81.2%. Insiders owned roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.