BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57

Table 1 demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,546,428,651.32% -118.3% -34.9% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,488,517.75% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 71.2% respectively. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.