BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.73 N/A -0.61 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.39 N/A 35.15 2.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, and a 71.69% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $184.67, which is potential 100.51% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.