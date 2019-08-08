BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.78 N/A -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 95.77% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with average price target of $7.4. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 109.39%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 84.6%. Insiders owned 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.